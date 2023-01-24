Loop Capital Trims Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price to $53.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

