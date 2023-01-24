Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.05

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.05 and traded as high as C$87.64. Magna International shares last traded at C$87.57, with a volume of 556,969 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.05.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at C$713,074.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

