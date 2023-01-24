Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAGTF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Magnet Forensics Stock Up 1.3 %

MAGTF opened at $32.70 on Monday. Magnet Forensics has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

