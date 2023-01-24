Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as high as C$2.58. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 15,060 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$233.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

