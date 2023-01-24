Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as high as C$2.58. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 15,060 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Mandalay Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$233.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.
About Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
Further Reading
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.