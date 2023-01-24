Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.56 and traded as low as $16.24. Mannatech shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 871 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Mannatech

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

