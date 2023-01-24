Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $109.52 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 386,705 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $109,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.