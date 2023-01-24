Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

