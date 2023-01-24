Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.52.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
See Also
