Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 170,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 104,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 259,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 20,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $994.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

