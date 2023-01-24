Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

MTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Up 1.0 %

Matterport stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $888.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. The business had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.