Maxim Group Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $500.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $298.69 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average is $314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

