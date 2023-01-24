McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $865,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

