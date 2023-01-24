McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.02. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 24,400 shares changing hands.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

