Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.40

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.40 and traded as low as C$8.27. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 11,444 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$217.06 million and a P/E ratio of 23.71.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.13%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

