Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.43

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.43 and traded as high as C$11.89. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 22,814 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$377.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

