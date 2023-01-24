Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Mercantile Bank Price Performance
Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank
In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
