Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.71. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

