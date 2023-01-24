Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

