Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.