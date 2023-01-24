Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.72 and its 200-day moving average is $249.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.79.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

