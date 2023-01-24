Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

