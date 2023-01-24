Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
