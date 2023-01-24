Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.