Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.