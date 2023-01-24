Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 90.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of AHT stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
