Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.97 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.