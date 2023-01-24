Mizuho Begins Coverage on Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RAIN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rain Oncology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Rain Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Rain Oncology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of RAIN opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. Rain Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Insider Transactions at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rain Oncology news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,727,570 shares of company stock worth $15,990,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

