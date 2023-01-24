MKM Partners Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Neutral

MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.92.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $179.16.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 110.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

