Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,418,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $87,285,286 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

