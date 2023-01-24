Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.93.

NYSE:MHK opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $160.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

