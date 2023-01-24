Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $533.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $432.00 to $533.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $428.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.75. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $32,829,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

