Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $146,334,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

