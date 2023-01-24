Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,644.12

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,644.12 ($20.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,705.60 ($21.12). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,668 ($20.65), with a volume of 25,922 shares trading hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,575.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,644.12. The company has a market capitalization of £789.78 million and a P/E ratio of 790.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.