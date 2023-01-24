Morgan Stanley Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

JWN stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

