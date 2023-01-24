Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $256.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

