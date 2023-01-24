Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Murphy Oil by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

MUR stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.