Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $350.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $305.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $258.33 on Monday. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.