Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.75. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.