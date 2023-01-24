National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

