Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.7 %

NAII stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.