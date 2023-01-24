Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NTZ opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natuzzi
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.