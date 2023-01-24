Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.31% of Natuzzi worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

