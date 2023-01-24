Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.8 %

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.