Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

