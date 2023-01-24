Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72.
About Neovasc
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.