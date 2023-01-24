Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $120.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Shares of NSRGY opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
