Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $120.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nestlé Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

