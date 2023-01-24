New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

NJR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after buying an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

