Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,118.60

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,118.60 ($13.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($12.75). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($12.75), with a volume of 18,063 shares trading hands.

Nichols Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,088.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,118.60. The company has a market capitalization of £375.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

