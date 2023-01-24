Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $122.98 million for the quarter. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at $599,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 149.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.