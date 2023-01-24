Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,661,178 shares traded.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in caballos creek oilfield; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

