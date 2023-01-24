NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.98. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 3,640 shares changing hands.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.
