NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $198.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 7.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $191.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

