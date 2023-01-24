OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.88. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

