OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

